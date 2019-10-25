RIL to form digital subsidiary with Rs 1.08 lakh crore investment; Jio to be net debt-free

The board of Reliance Industries today approved the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary for its digital business and the infusion of Rs 1.08 lakh crore in it, which will be used to reduce Jio's debt.

The Rs 1.08 lakh crore investment will be in the form of a rights issue of optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS).

The new subsidiary, which will become Reliance's umbrella platform for all digital businesses including Jio, will also acquire RIL’s equity investment of Rs 65,000 crore in Jio so far, bringing up Reliance's total investment in the digital business to Rs 1.73 lakh crore.

Following this arrangement, Reliance Jio will become virtually net debt-free by March 31, 2020, with the exception of spectrum-related liabilities.

"Like global technology peers, a digital platform company with negligible leverage makes a compelling investment proposition for both strategic and financial investors, many of whom have evinced strong interest in partnering with us," Reliance Industries said.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the creation of a new company will help create a transformational digital services platform and help attract potential strategic partners.

Reliance will "continue to focus on cutting-edge, technology-enabled digital platforms" with a focus on areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, commerce, government-to-citizen services, gaming and manufacturing, the company's statement said.

"These platforms are also backed by investment in.. technologies (such as) blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning, virtual, augmented/mixed reality, computer vision, high performance and edge computing, natural language processing and voice enabled services," it added.

Ambani further said that Reliance "will induct the right partners in our platform company, creating and unlocking meaningful value for RIL shareholders.”

The restructuring will ensure monetisation opportunities will accrue to shareholders effectively and there will be no impact on Reliance's overall debt position, the company said, adding that the consolidation of liabilities in RIL will help create an efficient structure to manage debt and cash.

Ambani had announced at the Reliance Industries AGM recently that the company was looking to unlock value in its telecom and retail ventures (Reliance Retail) by inducting partners, and was looking to list the two businesses in the next five years.

Analysts said that Jio's transfer of debt to the parent company paves the way for induction of strategic partner or listing it in the future.

"This could be a precursor to the listing of this digital platform eventually, which could probably comprise various verticals including retail, healthcare, entertainment, etc," Deven Choksey of KR Choksey told CNBC-TV18. "So, this appears to be one a smart move wherein the shareholders of Reliance could now see the unlocking of valuation of the businesses that they have built."

The induction of a strategic partner into the digital business or a potential listing would also help Reliance Industries achieve its own goal of becoming a net debt free company by March 2021.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private-sector company, with consolidated sales of Rs 622,809 crore and net profit of Rs 39,588 crore as of March 2019. Its businesses span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing and petrochemicals, besides telecom and retail.

Jio is a 4G-based telecom operator, having than 35.5 crore subscribers.