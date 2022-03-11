RIL shareholders, creditors approve transferring gasification assets into separate unit

live bse live

The shareholders and creditors of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) have voted in favour to transfer its gasification operations into a wholly owned unit, the company announced on March 11.

RIL initiated the process of transferring in a separate subsidiary its gasification unit that produces synthesis gas (syngas) in view of the growth and value unlocking opportunity in the business.

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed meetings to be held of the secured creditors, unsecured creditors and equity shareholders of the company to get approval for the proposal.

In a disclosure to the bourses late Thursday, RIL said that scheme of arrangement was placed before the shareholders, creditors and unsecured creditors for consideration and approval. RIL said that 99 percent of the participants voted in favour of the said arrangement.

The gasification unit produces syngas to meet the energy requirements at Jamnagar as refinery off-gases which earlier served as fuel were repurposed into feedstock for the Refinery Off Gas Cracker (ROGC). This enables production of olefins at competitive capital and operating costs. Syngas as a fuel ensures reliability of supply and helps reduce volatility in the energy costs. Syngas is also used to produce hydrogen for consumption in the Jamnagar refinery.

RIL has a stated strategy to have a portfolio which is fully recyclable, sustainable and can take it towards net carbon zero. The company is working towards it by transitioning to high value materials and chemicals with renewables as the source of meeting its energy requirements. RIL had said earlier that as it progressively transitions to renewables as its primary source of energy, more syngas will become available for upgradation to high value chemicals. These steps will help sharply reduce the carbon footprint of the Jamnagar complex.

RIL has also said that repurposing the gasification assets will help use syngas as a reliable source of feedstock to produce these chemicals and cater to growing domestic demand, resulting in an attractive business opportunity, given that India is a high growth market and is expected to continue to see a deficit of these high value chemicals in the foreseeable future. The unit will also help RIL establish itself as the first mover in the developing hydrogen ecosystem.

Explaining the rationale for the scheme of arrangement to the stakeholders, RIL had said in February, "With optionality in applications for syngas, the nature of risk and returns associated with the Gasification Business will likely be distinct from those of the other businesses of RIL. This distinct business profile also provides the opportunity to potentially attract a different pool of investors and strategic partners for the gasification business and new materials and chemicals projects."

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.