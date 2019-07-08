RIL partners with Turkey's Kıvanç Tekstil to manufacture and market eco-friendly textile

Reliance Industries on July 8 announced that it has tied up with Turkish textile company Kıvanç Tekstil to manufacture and market R|Elan GreenGold - its sustainable and eco-friendly fabric brand.

As per the agreement, Kivanç will be the exclusive distributor of RIL's Recron GreenGold fibres to spinners, yarn manufactures and knitters across Turkey.

"This partnership is significant in accomplishing our mission to be a company sensitive to human health and environmental issues while producing the best quality fabric. The exclusive distributorship and being a manufacturer of R|Elan™ GreenGold fabrics will provide us immense growth opportunities," said Ziya Kıvanç, CEO, Kıvanç Textil.

Made from recycled PET and using pre-dyed fibres, R|Elan GreenGold does not need much water to manufacture and substantially reduces the emission of greenhouse gases; it uses bio-fuels and provides end-to-end traceability throughout the supply chain, the statement added.

"With RIL's technological edge in sustainable offerings merging with Kıvanç’s manufacturing prowess, we are certain to come up with stunning innovative fabrics to meet the growing demand for high-quality eco-friendly apparels," said Gunjan Sharma, CMO – Polyester Division, RIL.