RIL only Indian company on global list of 100 firms that prospered during the pandemic

"While Reliance's core energy businesses have struggled during the pandemic, foreign investors flocked to its digital arm Jio. After Facebook bought a 10 per cent stake for $5.7 billion in April, Jio sold stakes to everyone from Silver Lake and KKR to Mubadala," the publication said.

RIL's telecom unit Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,17,588.45 crore from global investors since April 22, the conglomerate said on July 3.

On July 3, RIL said American semiconductor giant Intel will be investing Rs 1,894.5 crore in Jio Platforms.

Here are the top 10 companies on Financial Times' list of businesses that performed well during the pandemic:

>> Amazon

>> Microsoft

>> Apple

>> Tesla

>> Tencent

>> Facebook

>> Nvidia

>> Alphabet

>> Paypal

>> T-Mobile

Disclosure: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.