RIL announces opening of Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

Reliance Industries (RIL) on March 4 announced the opening of India's largest multi-faceted destination, the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

"Envisioned by Mrs. Nita Ambani, Director Reliance Industries and Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, the Centre covers an expanse of 18.5 acres in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and is set to become an iconic business, commerce, and culture destination, giving India and its citizens a world-class landmark," Reliance Industries said in its press release.

The Jio World Centre includes a cultural centre, a musical fountain, an upscale retail experience, a curated selection of cafés and fine dining restaurants, serviced apartments and offices, and a state-of-the-art convention facility.

The company informed that the Jio World Centre will have a phase-wise opening over the course of the current and the next year.

It will be launched initially with Dhirubhai Ambani Square and the musical Fountain of Joy to the city of Mumbai and India’s largest Jio World Convention Centre, the press note added.

“Jio World Centre is a tribute to our glorious nation and a reflection of the aspirations of New India. From the largest conventions to cultural experiences to pathbreaking retail and dining facilities, Jio World Centre is envisioned as Mumbai’s new landmark, a point where we come together to script the next chapter of India’s growth story," said Nita Ambani.