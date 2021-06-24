RIL AGM: All you need to know about India’s renewable energy sector that Reliance is betting big on

Representative image (Source: Shutterstock)

Moving aggressively into renewable energy, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore in its new energy business in the next three years.

The company also plans to “establish and enable” at least 100 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy by 2030, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 44th RIL annual general meeting on June 24. India’s current installed renewable energy capacity is 92.54 GW, excluding large hydro projects.

This is in line with the Narendra Modi government’s target of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Moneycontrol looks at the current status of India’s renewable energy market.

Status of renewable energy in India

The concept of renewable energy and its implementation came on to the radar of policymakers in India only during the sixth five-year plan (1980-85). Despite this, the sector got a boost only in 2006, after the launch of the Rural Electrification Programme.

According to government estimates, India has the potential of generating 1,490.73 GW from renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, small hydro power and bio-power.

Following the Paris Agreement to limit global warming adopted in December 2015, India decided that 40 percent of its installed power generation capacity would come from clean energy sources. To achieve this, the country set a target achieving 175 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by December 2022.

According to data available with the ministry of new and renewable energy, the country’s renewable energy capacity is 92.54 GW, including 38.79 GW from solar power, 38.68 GW from wind power, 10.31 GW from bio power and 4.76 GW from small hydro power.

Over 50 GW of capacity is under various stages of implementation and capacity of 27.02 GW is in the bidding stage. This would mean the country is on track to achieve at least 170 GW in the next two years.

Solar to be the major contributor

Of the 175 GW target, 100 GW will come from solar. Apart from the installed solar capacity of 38.68 GW, about 36 GW is being implemented and 23.87 GW is being bid out.

In terms of solar power tariffs, India has one of the lowest in the world, at Rs 2.36 per unit, joining the ranks of Qatar, Dubai, Portugal and Brazil.

The government plans to set up over 50 solar parks and ultra-mega solar power projects targeting over 40,000 MW of capacity. In addition, there are plans to provide viability gap funding for setting up 5,000 MW of grid-connected solar PV power projects through the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Major players in renewable space

Although the sector is still evolving, India’s renewable energy capacity has more than tripled over the past five years, according to the government.

The major renewable energy companies in India include Waaree Solar, Tata Group, Vikram Solar and the Adani Group.

The Adani Group has been on an acquisition spree. In May, the group’s renewable energy arm Adani Green Energy acquired SB Energy’s solar and wind power portfolio from SoftBank and Bharti Group. This included 4,180 MW of solar projects, 450 MW of wind-solar hybrid plants and 324 MW of wind power projects.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.