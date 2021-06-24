MARKET NEWS

RIL AGM 2021: Jio Institute to begin session this year in Navi Mumbai, says Nita Ambani

Jio Institute, set up under Reliance Foundation, was awarded the Institute of Eminence (IoE) status in 2018 in the ‘greenfield’ category.

June 24, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST

Jio Institute will begin operations at its campus in Navi Mumbai this year, Nita M Ambani, founder and chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said at the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) on June 24.

"Jio Institute is envisioned to be an exemplary academic institution," said  Nita Ambani. “It will prepare the next generation of global leaders who will significantly contribute to the advancement of India and the world.”

In his 2016 budget speech, finance minister Arun Jaitley announced that the government was committed to empowering higher educational institutions to help them become world-class teaching and research institutions.

An enabling regulatory architecture would be provided to 10 public and 10 private institutions to emerge as world-class teaching and research institutions, Jaitley said.

Accordingly, a scheme was approved for setting up/upgrading of 20 institutions (10 from public sector and 10 from private sector) as world-class teaching and research institutions called as ‘Institutions of Eminence’.

An empowered expert committee (EEE) was set up to select the institutions. The EEC looked at factors like availability of land, core qualified team, funding for the institution and strategic vision plan with clear annual milestones and action plan.

Around 11 applications were received for IoE status under the greenfield category. Out of the 11, only Jio Institute satisfied all the four parameters stated above.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
TAGS: #RIL 44th AGM #RIL AGM
first published: Jun 24, 2021 02:26 pm

