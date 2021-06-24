RIL AGM 2021: Every employee played a part against COVID-19 crisis, says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, chairman, RIL

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on June 24 said that throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the company and all its employees rose with a sense of purpose and national duty.

"Every single employee has participated in the fight against COVID-19. We believe in the spirit of care and empathy," he said while addressing shareholders in the RIL's 44th AGM.

Explaining further, Isha Ambani said that RIL helped tide over the crisis in multiple ways, including National Fuel Supply, Digital Connectivity and ensuring that the daily needs of customers are met.

Nita M. Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation said that they were committed to ensuring education for all, even amidst COVID-19. She added virtual schooling was adopted across their schools.

According to its FY21 Annual Report, Reliance Industries spent Rs 1,140 crore in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

Through RIL’s CSR arm Reliance Foundation, India’s first dedicated COVID-19 hospital was set up in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Nita Ambani also added that the as the second COVID-19 wave hit India, Reliance scaled up its operations to support the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Reliance Foundation is managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across three locations in Mumbai.

Catch all the live updates of RIL 44th AGM here

She added that at present, they have provided over 2,000 beds across India and is equipped to provide uninterrupted oxygen supply.

While there was an oxygen crisis in April and May 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, Nita Ambani added that the company is now producing over 11 percent of India’s medical grade liquid oxygen.

"We are providing this to 1 out of every 10 Covid patients in India. We also got 100 new medical grade tankers from India and abroad. Oxygen generators were also installed across hospitals," she added.