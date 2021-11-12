MARKET NEWS

Retailers report 14% growth in October as compared to pre-pandemic period: Survey

According to a recent survey conducted by the Retailers Association of India, retailers are finally out of the woods and recorded a growth as compared to the pre-pandemic levels in October.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
Retailers across the country reported a 14 percent growth in October compared to the same month in the pre-pandemic period, after battling with low footfalls and sales for more than a year now, according to results of the 21st edition of the Retail Business Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

October marks the onset of the festive season in the country with Navratri and Dussehra, a time when most retailers witness their peak sales.

As compared to last year, the retailers reported a 34 percent year-on-year growth, said RAI.

“The October survey has revealed encouraging results. To understand the complete impact of the festival season on retail sales, it is essential to see the figures for October and November combined. We would await the results for November to draw definitive conclusions. However, all the signs indicate a positive trend,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO at RAI.

Retail businesses across regions have indicated growth in sales as compared to pre-pandemic levels with West India signalling 23 percent growth, followed by East India at 13 percent while North and South India indicate a growth of 10 percent each, as compared to sales levels in October 2019, showed the results of the survey.

Among the categories, jewellery indicated a significant recovery with growth of 24 percent as compared to sales levels in October 2019, while the apparel category also indicated growth (6 percent).

Categories such as beauty and wellness - including salons and footwear - are hopeful of recovery with the uptake of shopping activity nearing Diwali, according to RAI’s survey. At 31 percent and 29 percent sales compared to pre-pandemic levels (same period in 2019), respectively, food and groceries and quick service restaurants (QSR) continue to indicate growth, as per the survey.

As the country achieves inoculation of more than one billion citizens, the retail industry is hopeful of setting a steady pace of recovery during the ongoing festive quarter. The optimism is visible as retail chains have resumed expansions across the country.

Retailers, who were almost on the verge of recovery after the first wave of the pandemic, saw a drastic fall in sales as the second wave hit the country. In April and May, the retail industry, which usually clocks about $40 billion-$45 billion, lost more than half of it, about $25 billion-$30 billion, RAI had informed. However, as the second wave wanes, retailers have been reporting gradual recovery and are now back on track of growth.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RAI #retail sales #Retailers Association of India
first published: Nov 12, 2021 03:15 pm

