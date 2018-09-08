Retailers acknowledge new paradigm shift in consumer behavior at India Retail Forum 2018

Indian retail is coming to terms with the digital disruption that is converging the online and offline retailers to explore customer insights using artificial intelligence in the new landscape for retail that is set to usher.

At the two-day conclave of India Retail Forum 2018 held on September 5 and September 6, experts across the spectrum deliberated on the affluence index and retail potential in the country and the tectonic shift in changing space allocation at shopping malls towards food and entertainment as online takes precedence in shopping.

With the advent of the online shopping, malls are getting reconfigured with food and beverage along with entertainment now allocating for up to 40 percent space compared to 15-17 percent in the past few years, said Ashutosh Limaye, Director & Head, Consulting Services, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Mobile penetration, on the other hand, has boosted online shopping with lower cash on delivery and more through payment gateways. Moreover, with messaging on the rise, the internet linked mobile usage is set to reshape the retail business with mobile moving from being a mere technology to consumer behavior.

“By 2020 mobile will drive the majority of all sales but 90 percent plus of these sales will still occur in stores,” said Prateek Sinha, Industry Manager, Retail and eCommerce, Facebook India.

Further, mobile is increasingly reshaping the retail business with 2.2 hours per day mobile usage per young adult and 80 percent users using net on their mobile while watching TV, he said.

Over the past four years, the share of e-commerce transaction over mobile has risen to 29 percent from 7 percent while Cash on Delivery has declined to 16 percent from 31 percent.

“Decreasing data prices and a ubiquitous mobile penetration is driving the always online consumer with attractive online deals and discounts,” said Anurag Mathur, Partner & Leader – Consumer Goods & Retail, PwC Strategy.

Amid the rising online shopping fuelled by the internet and mobile penetration, the digital disruption has impacted the brick and mortar retail malls that had seen record supply and absorption in 2011.

"Since then there has been a rationalisation of supply in recent years. However, the future looks promising with healthy supply pipeline and robust absorption going forward," said Shajai Jacob, Director, and Head-Marketing, JLL India.

The two-day conclave also gave indications about increasing amicable relationships between offline and online players with global retail giants like Walmart, Amazon, IKEA showing interest in the Indian growth story.

Addressing on Day 1 of the retail forum, Kishore Biyani, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer said the company is targeting $1 trillion in revenue by 2047. This will be driven by technology, which would help capture consumer behaviour and data.

On the sidelines of the same event, Moneycontrol spoke to Rajiv Suri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Shoppers Stop. He said the company is planning to open five more department stores and expand its presence to 41 cities, up from the current 38.

In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Suri also said the company will focus more on revamping women's wardrobe than offer discounts. He added that the strategy of selling old merchandise at discounted rates may not be the right choice as fashion trends keep changing.