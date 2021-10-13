MARKET NEWS

English
Retail sales near pre-Covid levels with 96% recovery, finds survey

Consumer durables and electronics, food and groceries, and quick service restaurants (QSR) lead the pack of rising retail segments and have recovered fully

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
Retail Sector | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

Retail sales registered a 96 percent recovery in September as against 88 percent recorded a month ago, indicate the findings of a survey by the Retailer Association of India (RAI). The growth was 26 percent over the same period last year.

The recovery has been across the segments but categories such as consumer durables and electronics, food and groceries and quick service restaurants (QSR) led the pack and have recovered fully, said RAI.

Segments such as sports goods and apparel and clothing have also begun accelerating, showed the survey, as socialising and offices resume and some level of normalcy returns. However, categories like beauty and wellness, which include salons, footwear and jewellery, are yet to catch up to the pre-pandemic levels of sales.

“The retail sector has started showing signs of recovery with businesses indicating sales that are almost equal to the pre-pandemic levels. With consumer sentiment looking up, Dussehra and Diwali could well be the turnaround time for retail businesses, provided there is no third wave of the pandemic,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.

Jewellery retailers such as Kalyan Jewellers and Titan Company reported double-digit growth in the September quarter in their quarterly updates. Kalyan Jewellers posted 60 percent revenue growth in the second quarter for its India operations, compared to a year ago. Titan Company, similarly, recorded 78 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth during the quarter for its jewellery business under the Tanishq brand.

Close

The company also reported robust recovery in other discretionary categories such as watches and wearables (73 percent YoY) and other businesses such as fragrances and ethnic retail.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RAI #retail sales
first published: Oct 13, 2021 01:13 pm

