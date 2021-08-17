MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Retail sales in July 72% of pre-COVID levels, on recovery track: Retailers Association of India

According to the survey conducted by RAI, quick service restaurants are almost on the verge of full recovery and clocked 97 percent sales in July as compared to the pre-COVID period.

Moneycontrol News
August 17, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
Retail Sector | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

Retail Sector | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

With further easing of restrictions and curbs on retail and shopping malls across the country, the retail industry registered a 72 percent recovery in sales in July as compared to the pre-COVID-19 times (July 2019), according to a recent survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The retail sales stood at 50 percent of the pre-pandemic levels in June, 2021 as the state governments cautiously eased lockdowns with the ebbing of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, said RAI.

Retail businesses in the South of India, revealed the survey, have indicated a very sharp comeback in July 2021 with sales at 82 percent of the pre-pandemic levels (July 2019), as against 50 percent sales in June 2021. West of India, however, it said, is yet to improve and has indicated sales at 57 percent of pre-pandemic levels (July 2019) against 50 percent in June 2019.

This is mainly because of prolonged curbs in Maharashtra that disrupted the smooth functioning of modern retail in the state.

Category-wise, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) recovered the best in July 2021 with sales at 97 percent of the pre-pandemic levels (July 2019). However, beauty and wellness, which includes salons, is still at 50 percent of pre-pandemic sales, while apparel is at 63 percent sales of the pre-pandemic levels in July 2021.

Close

Related stories

Speaking about the outlook of the Retail industry in India, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “There is a possibility of significant sales recovery for retail businesses as the festive season approaches, provided restrictions on modern retail are relaxed across the country allowing smooth operations and return to normalcy.”

Arbitrary lockdowns across the nation have hurt the retail industry. In April and May, the retail industry, which usually clocks about $40 billion-$45 billion, lost more than half of it, about $25 billion-$30 billion, RAI had informed.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #RAI #retail industry #retail sales #Retail sales in July #Retailers Association of India
first published: Aug 17, 2021 12:50 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.