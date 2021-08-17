Retail sales in July 72% of pre-COVID levels, on recovery track: Retailers Association of India

Retail Sector | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

With further easing of restrictions and curbs on retail and shopping malls across the country, the retail industry registered a 72 percent recovery in sales in July as compared to the pre-COVID-19 times (July 2019), according to a recent survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The retail sales stood at 50 percent of the pre-pandemic levels in June, 2021 as the state governments cautiously eased lockdowns with the ebbing of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, said RAI.

Retail businesses in the South of India, revealed the survey, have indicated a very sharp comeback in July 2021 with sales at 82 percent of the pre-pandemic levels (July 2019), as against 50 percent sales in June 2021. West of India, however, it said, is yet to improve and has indicated sales at 57 percent of pre-pandemic levels (July 2019) against 50 percent in June 2019.

This is mainly because of prolonged curbs in Maharashtra that disrupted the smooth functioning of modern retail in the state.

Category-wise, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) recovered the best in July 2021 with sales at 97 percent of the pre-pandemic levels (July 2019). However, beauty and wellness, which includes salons, is still at 50 percent of pre-pandemic sales, while apparel is at 63 percent sales of the pre-pandemic levels in July 2021.

Speaking about the outlook of the Retail industry in India, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “There is a possibility of significant sales recovery for retail businesses as the festive season approaches, provided restrictions on modern retail are relaxed across the country allowing smooth operations and return to normalcy.”

Arbitrary lockdowns across the nation have hurt the retail industry. In April and May, the retail industry, which usually clocks about $40 billion-$45 billion, lost more than half of it, about $25 billion-$30 billion, RAI had informed.