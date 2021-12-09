Retail malls expected to witness recovery up to 75% of pre-Covid rentals in FY22: ICRA

Retail malls have witnessed a faster recovery after the second wave, compared to the first wave (Q1-Q2FY2021) of the Covid-19 pandemic, driven by faster relaxation in the restrictions and improved vaccination coverage, said a note by rating agency ICRA on December 9.

“The recovery of retail trading values was at 64 percent of pre-Covid levels for ICRA’s sample in Q2 FY22 as against the recovery of 30 percent witnessed post the first wave in Q2 FY21 which had resulted in closure of retail malls for between three to five months,” it said.

However, with the easing of restrictions along with a decline in the fresh Covid-19 infections, there was gradual improvement in operational metrics and rent income for mall operators in H2FY2021, before the second wave in April-May 2021 again led to closure of malls for about two months due to state wise restrictions, ICRA added.

Commenting on the rental recoveries, Anupama Reddy, assistant vice president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA, says, ‘‘The recovery for the retail malls was sharper since August 2021 and the trajectory is expected to sustain in H2FY2022 driven by pent-up demand, high vaccination coverage, resumption of multiplexes which also coincided with the festive season. While the footfalls remain significantly lower than the pre-Covid levels, the average spend per footfall improved drastically since the Covid-19 pandemic indicating the fact that only serious buyers are visiting the malls now. In ICRA’s base case, the rental recovery of sample is expected to be up to 75 percent of pre-Covid levels for FY2022, as compared to the recovery of 49 percent witnessed during FY2021. However, resurgence in fresh Covid-19 infections with any future waves leading to restrictions by state and central governments could hinder the expected recovery.”

According to the rating agency, store categories such as hypermarkets, electronics and fashion and beauty have done extremely well with certain brands even exceeding the pre-Covid sales. Recovery in the fashion and accessories category has been aided by the pent-up demand, which is reflected in the performance trends of large fashion retail chains, it said in the note.

Store segments such as department stores and food and beverage are observed to have moderate recovery in line with the improvement in footfalls. “As the footfall numbers continue to increase, aided by the festive season and recovery in multiplex operations in Q3FY22, these categories are also expected to show further improvement,” ICRA noted.