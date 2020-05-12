Resuming flight services: No hand luggage, no meals on-board, age limits on flying could be new norms

No hand luggage, restricted travel for those above the age of 80 and suspension of meals and on-board sales, these are some of the guidelines being considered by the government as it prepares to re-open skies for flights.

While there has been speculation in the industry on the flights resuming from May 18, sources said, a final decision is yet to be taken.

The present lockdown gets over on May 17, and industry executives are waiting to get more clarity once Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation later on May 12.

Airline executives said the Ministry of Civil Aviation had asked airlines for suggestions on the standard operating procedure, once flights resume. These SOPs are for the movement of passengers inside the terminal, boarding and in-flight services. These will ensure social distancing and hygiene.

"The SOP is detailed, and will have important instructions for all stakeholders - airport operators, airlines and passengers," said a senior executive from the industry.

Passengers, for instance, may be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app and will need to wear mask, gloves and even cover their shoes. If they don't have these, they may be required to buy them. Passengers may risk being denied boarding if they don't wear personal protection equipment.

The SoPs



Register on Arogya Setu app. You will not be allowed entry if the App doesnt show 'green.'









Give priority to web check-in. In the first phase, only web check-in may be allowed.







Boarding gates will open one hour before departure

Check-in baggage could be restricted to one





Crew pairing. Same set of crew to be rostered.

Check-in counters could be opened three hours before departure

To do secondary temperature check at boarding gates

No hot meals, on board. No magazine, or newspapers.









Last few rows to be kept empty For airport operators: 1. Not to allow visitors into terminal/forecourt area 2. Use of open air ventilation wherever possible instead of central air- conditioning. Wherever, the same is not avoidable, change in air circulation every six hours. Filters to be replaced frequently. 3. Dis-infecting touch points every 30 minutes 4. All trolleys to be disinfected 5. Markings and seat separations to maintain social distancing.









