Restaurants pick a fight with Zomato. Marketplace model a cure-all?

S Murlidharan

In Chennai, roads in and around residential areas are dominated by water tankers and motorcycle-borne delivery boys, with many of them wearing Zomato or Swiggy uniform. The latter testifies to the growing popularity of eating out of the hands of food aggregators who lure customers with discounts and freebies -- buy one, get two and the like.

While consumers are having a field day, restaurants who signed up with the food aggregators are now heard grumbling and threatening to log out of the system.

Their grievance is that the aggregators are inflicting huge losses on them in the form of heavy discounts, which the aggregators instead of taking in their strides are passing on to the restaurants. Late delivery penalty payable to the consumers are also foisted on the restaurants, they complain. A part of the delivery charges is also foisted on them, they claim.

These losses marked to the restaurants are in addition to the commission. The lament is all these result in 50 per cent discount on the menu price. If it goes on like this, soon restaurants may have to shut shop and convert themselves into base kitchens, catering exclusively to delivery boys, with restaurant-eaters joining the online party, as it were!

Restaurants can afford to log off i.e. put an end to such a blatantly losing proposition in terms of their existing contracts which might prescribe a notice period or monetary compensation in lieu thereof.

What makes them stand out from taxi owners with whom a parallel is inevitably being drawn in the ongoing feud is that customers are finicky about which restaurant they eat, unlike taxis they ride. In other words, for a taxi owner, the option to operate independently away from the clutches of Ola/Uber, the leading ride aggregators, is not at all appetising, given the fact that those hailing taxis look for the convenience of door-to-door ride for a fare foretold, thereby ruling out unfair practices and unpleasantness of haggling. Of course, they get to choose the type or category of the ride but they are indifferent to drivers and their taxis.

Unlike taxis, restaurants have their own unique identity. Small wonder, connoisseurs and gourmets do not mind hotfooting to their favourite joints whose dishes tickle their taste buds. This unique selling proposition (USP) should embolden good restaurants to log off from the system of the aggregators.

Some of their customers may sulk at the prospect of not getting to eat from the comfort of their homes or offices. Restaurants can have their own delivery boys instead of depending on food aggregators. Already, free home delivery is the bait thrown by many restaurants pioneered by pizza giants like Domino’s.

At a general level, there is no reason why the government should not enforce the marketplace model for all online retail trade of goods and services. As it is, the tight norms of marketplace model are enforced only against ecommerce platform companies with FDI.

Flipkart and Amazon being bankrolled by FDI cannot embrace the inventory model, but have to willy-nilly adopt the marketplace model under which first, they cannot own the inventory of the traders using their portal; second, they cannot enter into exclusive dealing agreements, offer discounts deep or shallow; third, they cannot allow a trader to hog more than 25 per cent of the total sale space; four, they cannot allow a trader even with a remote link with the company owning and operating the portal to trade its wares.

In other words, under the marketplace model, the online portal is just a facilitator providing a robust digital platform for seller to peddle their wares and buyers to buy. The facilitator would get only the service charges from the seller and the buyer, period. Nothing more. Many of these restrictions are of recent origin -- February 2019 -- introduced to end the farce of exclusive flash sales at a huge discount that clearly was at odds with the marketplace model.

There is no reason why marketplace model shouldn’t be extended across the board to the entire gamut of online retail business platforms, including food aggregating. The marketplace model also frowns upon post-facto refund in the form of cashback and the like unless it is done without discrimination or favour i.e. cashback for sales made by all the sellers using the e-commerce platform rather than sales made by a select few.

If the marketplace model is extended to food aggregators as well, all the grievances of the restaurants would be automatically taken care of.

