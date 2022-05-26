Restaurants defend service charges, say policy in favour of employees

Representative Image

After a recent warning from the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) to restaurants to not levy service charges from customers by default, restaurants have defended their position and said the levy of service charge is “legal”. Restaurant owners say the practice abides by a government advisory issued in 2017.

“Service charge is completely legal as long as the customer is made aware of the charge and he or she agrees to it. We print the applicable charge for the services on the menu. Once the customer places the order, it becomes a contract between the eatery and the restaurant,” said Riyaaz Amlani, CEO, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Ltd, which runs cafes and restaurants, such as Smoke House Deli, Social, Salt Water Cafe etc.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has also defended the move.

The government has now called for a meeting with restaurateurs on June 2 to discuss the issue. Restaurants have indicated that a clarity will emerge only after this meeting.

In 2017, the DoCA had issued an advisory saying paying service charge is not mandatory for customers.

Though the government is yet to introduce a law related to service charges, restaurants charge a service fee of 5-10 percent on the total bill, based on their discretion.

At the time when the advisory was issued too, restaurants had defended the move, saying consumers are informed about the charges before they place an order. Some restaurants, however, started waiving off service charges, if a customer raises an objection, after the advisory was issued.

“The levy of service charge by a restaurant is a matter of individual policy. There is no illegality in levying such a charge,” said the NRAI statement.

“Once the customer is made aware of such a charge in advance… is not an unfair trade practice. GST is also paid on the said charge to the government,” it added.

“Most consumers are comfortable paying a service charge, but if a customer objects to it, we will waive it off,” said the founder of a top restaurant chain. Restaurants, however, argue that levying ‘service charge’ is an acceptable practice across the world and say the policy is in favour of their employees.

“Any government move to remove service charges can hurt the workforce in the restaurant industry,” said a restaurateur on condition of anonymity.

Some others argue that service charges are necessary for an industry, which, till recently, was reeling under the impact of the pandemic, and is now battling inflation.

“Restaurants were badly hit by the pandemic and are now battling inflation. In such a scenario, waiving off service charges will impact the industry adversely,” said Sagar Daryani, co-founder, WOW Momo and vice-president, NRAI.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes