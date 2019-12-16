Reporter's Take | Voting ends in Jaypee Infratech case

As voting in the Jaypee insolvency case ends at midnight of December 16, with over 10,000 homebuyers having voted in favour of the resolution plan submitted by the government's construction arm NBCC. Around 1,000 of homebuyers have voted for both NBCC and Suraksha Realty, sources told Moneycontrol.

They added that once a bidder is selected, construction of incomplete projects could start by April 2020.

Overall, 13 banks and over 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the Committee of Creditors (CoC). Buyers have around 58 percent votes. For a bid to be approved, 66 percent votes are required.

