you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Variable pay, part of CTC of employees may rise to 50%

Members of the senior management at most companies could see their variable pay at 50 percent from the current 40 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In 2020, variable payments that are part of the cost to company (CTC) of employees mostly in the corporate sector could witness a 10 percent rise.

The move does not necessarily mean that salaries would rise as variable pay depends on the performance of a company in contrast to that of an employee.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to M Saraswathy to find out why variable pay could rise in 2020.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #cost to company #CTC #Employees #variable pay #video

