Reporter's Take | Variable pay, part of CTC of employees may rise to 50%

In 2020, variable payments that are part of the cost to company (CTC) of employees mostly in the corporate sector could witness a 10 percent rise.

Members of the senior management at most companies could see their variable pay at 50 percent from the current 40 percent.

The move does not necessarily mean that salaries would rise as variable pay depends on the performance of a company in contrast to that of an employee.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to M Saraswathy to find out why variable pay could rise in 2020.