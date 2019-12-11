Reporter's Take | Pharma sales pick up in November

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to get more details of the growth story in the pharmaceuticals market.
The Indian pharmaceuticals market expanded 14.5 percent in November primarily on strong sales of anti-infectives and respiratory drugs. The pharmaceuticals market reported sales of Rs 12,624 crore for November, at Rs 1.39 trillion for the moving annual total, reporting a YoY growth of 9.8 percent.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to get more details of the growth story in the pharmaceuticals market.
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 07:47 pm