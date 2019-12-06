Reporter's Take | IIT placements off to flying start

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the placement trend and impact on the salaries.
Final placements at various Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) saw an increase for the final year students.
While the economy is facing a bit of a slowdown, it might be good news for the soon-to-graduate engineers.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the placement trend and impact on the salaries.Watch the video to know more.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 03:00 pm