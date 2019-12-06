App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | IIT placements off to flying start

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the placement trend and impact on the salaries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Final placements at various Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) saw an increase for the final year students.
While the economy is facing a bit of a slowdown, it might be good news for the soon-to-graduate engineers.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand the placement trend and impact on the salaries.Watch the video to know more.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #IIT #IIT Placements #Reporter’s Take #video

