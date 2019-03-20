Reporter's Take | Cloudtail tries to onboard Amazon’s small sellers

Small sellers are offered a fixed amount for specific set of products, which are then pushed on Amazon under the banner of Cloudtail.
Cloudtail, the largest seller of Amazon India is learnt to be luring multiple smaller sellers of Amazon to sell their products to it instead of selling it directly on the website of Amazon. The idea is to offer the small sellers a fixed amount for specific set of products and then push the same products on Amazon under the banner of Cloudtail.Watch Sakshi Batra with Priyanka Sahay talk about the developments in the online market space.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 03:52 pm