you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Cipla, Dr Reddy's eye Wockhardt businesses

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan to know the latest developments at Wockhardt.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of Wockhardt soared on November 18 climbing almost 12 percent during intra-day trade, and ending up with gains of 9.5 percent. As the pharma major has been looking to raise funds to reduce its debt burden, companies have shown interest in buying business segments of Wockhardt.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Deputy Editor (Deals) Ashwin Mohan to know the latest developments at Wockhardt.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:02 pm

tags #deals #video #Wockhardt

