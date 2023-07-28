Report of Ola Electric making loss 'extremely speculative', says Ola CMO

Ola Electric CMO Anshul Khandelwal reportedly said the electric scooter manufacturing company is experiencing a very fast growth month-onmonth (Representative Image)

Ola Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Anshul Khandelwal declined to comment on a media report, according to which the transport aggregator's two-wheeler electric vehicle making unit Ola Electric has recorded losses to the tune of $136 million in FY23, and termed it "extremely speculative", CNBC-TV18 reported on July 28.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing sources, about losses at Softbank-backed Ola Electric, which is preparing for an IPO.

Furthermore, Khandelwal refrained from discussing the FY23 numbers, stating that Ola Electric's revenue remains unaffected, according to the CNBC-TV18 report.

"Won't comment on report on losses, it is extremely speculative. Nothing is weighing down Ola Electric's revenue, company is growing very fast. Don't want to comment on the numbers," the channel quoted Khandelwal as saying reacting to the Reuters report, which said the e-scooter maker faced operating loss of $136 million on a revenue of $335 million in the last financial year which concluded in March.

Khandelwal added that the e-scooter maker is experiencing a very fast growth, CNBC-TV18 said. According to his statement, Ola Electric currently holds a significant 40 percent share in the market.

The channel reported quoting the CMO, "We have been growing fast month on month. Ola Electric today has a 40 percent market share."

Ola Electric was also in the news recently when it said the mobility company is poised to have an initial public offering (IPO) earlier than expected.