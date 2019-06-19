App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault unveils Triber globally in India

Renault Triber is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is the world's first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market.

French auto major Renault on June 19 made its global unveil of its compact multi-purpose vehicle Triber in India, where it aims to double total sales by 2022.

Renault Triber is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is the world's first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market, the company said.

"India is a key market for Groupe Renault. We are still young to India, yet our ambitions are high in line with our 'Drive the Future' strategic plan: we aim at doubling our sales by 2022," Groupe Renault Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bolloré told reporters.

He further said, "For that reason, we are bringing Renault Triber, another breakthrough concept, targeted for India's core market."

The compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) has been conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before it is taken to the world, Bolloré said.

"It is a real game-changer," he said.

Renault said it is aiming to double the sales volume to two lakh units annually over the next three years in India.

Commenting on design innovation around Triber, Groupe Renault Executive Vice-President (Corporate Design) Laurens van den Acker said the goal was to design a car that would transform according to the many needs and the many lives of customers.

"Whether they are parents, lovers, a friends' group, a family pack, whatever their tribe, whatever their lifestyle, Renault Triber should adapt," he said. The model offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all, he said.

"We are proud of our latest breakthrough, which turned a length challenge into a miracle within 4 metres," Acker added.

The vehicle is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine.

The Renault Triber will be manufactured at the Chennai plant and hit the Indian market in the second half of 2019.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 04:45 pm

