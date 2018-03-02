Renault cuts Duster prices by up to Rs 1 lakh

Automaker Renault India today announced price cut for SUV Duster in the range of Rs 29,746 - 1,00,761, with immediate effect.

The price of petrol-powered Duster range now starts at Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 9.95 lakh. It was earlier priced between Rs 8.5 -10.24 lakh.

The diesel trims of the popular SUV are now tagged between Rs 8.95-12.79 lakh. The range was earlier priced between Rs 9.45-13.79 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Sumit Sawhney said the company had one of the highest localisation done on KWID with 98 per cent at the time of launch.

"We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy on Duster as well," he added.

The Duster competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta and compact SUVs like Maruti Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.

Renault rolls out Duster from its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.