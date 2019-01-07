App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault alliance is not in danger: Nissan CEO

In an interview, Hiroto Saikawa brushed aside suggestions that the alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, had been damaged by the aftermath of Ghosn's arrest for alleged financial misconduct.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Nissan's alliance with France's Renault is not in danger "at all", the Japanese automaker's CEO said January 7, despite tensions exposed by the arrest of the partnership's chief Carlos Ghosn.

In an interview, Hiroto Saikawa brushed aside suggestions that the alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, had been damaged by the aftermath of Ghosn's arrest for alleged financial misconduct.

"I don't think it's in danger at all," he told AFP.

He declined to comment directly on the case against Ghosn, who will appear in court Tuesday to hear an explanation of his ongoing detention.

"This is a process of the Japanese system, so I have nothing to say," Saikawa said.

"I just want to focus on stabilising the company." Ghosn's arrest rocked the auto industry and exposed rifts in the three-firm alliance that he forged, particularly between Nissan and Renault.

Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors swiftly removed Ghosn from his leadership positions after his arrest, with Saikawa even referring to the "dark side" of his former mentor's tenure.

But Renault has kept Ghosn on as CEO, and the French firm has repeatedly urged Nissan to call a shareholder meeting, reportedly seeking to bolster its representation on the company's board.

Officials at both companies have also complained about a breakdown in communication in the wake of the arrest.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Nissan #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.