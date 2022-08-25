Relief to Air India employees: Bombay HC gives time till September 24 to clear housing colonies

Representative Image

In what comes as a relief for Air India staff residing in housing colonies, the Bombay High Court on August 25 extended the time period of clearing out such residential colonies in Mumbai and Delhi till September 24.

The HC said that Government of India may make reference under ID Act by September 15, failing which consequential order may be passed on that day.

According to a statement received, it said, "Regarding Ganesh festival being celebrated by people of state with passion, we permit unions to retain allotment of their possession till 24th September. Till that date no coercive action can be taken."

The statement also added that after the aforementioned date, petitioners have the liberty to go before tribunal.

Earlier, employee unions had moved the high court to challenge the proposed eviction of personnel from staff colonies in Mumbai and Delhi. The unions argue that the airline’s letter asking employees to vacate office accommodation by July 26 amounts to a change in service terms. This, they said, is a violation of the Industrial Disputes Act.

Moneycontrol had reported on August 9 that the airline's newly appointed chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson was expected to meet employees residing in colonies that the airline owned in Mumbai and Delhi.

In October 2021, prior to the completion of Air India’s privatisation process, the airline had sought an undertaking from 1,600 employees residing in the quarters located in the Kalina area of Mumbai and Vasant Vihar area of Delhi that they would vacate the premises within six months of Air India being privatised.