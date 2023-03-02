 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance, Tata Power in race for $2.4-billion solar module incentive

Mar 02, 2023

Adani Group, one of India's largest solar panel manufacturers, did not participate in the bidding process

Solar panels

Reliance Industries and Tata Power, as well as international companies like First Solar, are competing for India's $2.4-billion financial incentive scheme to promote domestic solar module manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported panels from China, Bloomberg reported on March 2.

Other interested parties include JSW Energy, Avaada Group and ReNew Energy Global.

Adani Group, one of India's largest solar panel manufacturers, did not participate in the bidding process, as per the report.

The deadline for bids was February 28, after several extensions.