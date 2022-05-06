Reliance Retail sees 23% rise in Q4 revenue at Rs 58,017 crore

Representative Image

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, reported a 23.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its gross revenue in the fourth-quarter (Q4) at Rs 58,017 crore as opposed to Rs 47,064 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's net profit for the period, however, dropped by 4.8 percent YoY to Rs 2,139 crore as compared to Rs 2,247 crore reported in Q4 of FY21.

The company’s EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 3,705 crore, up by 2.4 percent.

Reliance Retail opened 793 stores during the quarter under its various brands and currently has 15,196 physical stores operational. The company also added 3.1 million square feet of warehousing and fulfillment space during the quarter

"The business more than doubled its daily orders on year on year across all its digital commerce platforms on the back of stronger product portfolio and attractive offers. Alongside in new commerce, the business continued to partner with new merchants across geographies and consumption baskets," the company said in a press statement.

The company said the headwinds posed by the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic were offset by the robust growth in February and March as the business leveraged festive events and early setting of summer season.

Reliance Retail acquired lingerie brand Clovia during the quarter and also acquired stake in Indian designer wear brands - AK-OK, Abraham & Thakore, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and formed a JV for a new brand with Rahul Mishra during the quarter.

According to the company, its various business categories under retail – consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, grocery and pharma delivered a strong performance in Q4. Reliance Digital, the consumer electronics chain, crossed a milestone of 500 stores with a presence in over 200 cities in Q4.

“Consumer Electronics business has delivered a strong performance across its stores driven by the recovery of mall stores and continued uptick in small towns,” the company said. “The business witnessed broad-based growth across all categories particularly in Air Conditioners on the back of early onset of summer, mobiles, laptops and TVs,” it added.

The business delivered, according to the company, its best-ever Republic Day event with 20 percent sales growth YoY.

Reliance Retail also launched consumer electronics as a category on its e-commerce platform JioMart, which was well received by the consumers, it shared.

Fashion and lifestyle also witnessed a strong quarter led by local activations during regional festivals and the early launch of spring-summer merchandise. The company continued to scale up Trends Small Town, its fashion and lifestyle offering for the small towns, and crossed a milestone of 600 stores with an addition of more than 100 stores during the quarter.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.





