you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Reliance Retail Q3 result | Net profit jumps 23% to Rs 2,259 crore backed by festive sales

The retail arm of Reliance Industries registered a 53 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 50,654 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 33,018 crore reported last year.

Devika Singh
January 21, 2022 / 09:40 PM IST
(Image: Shutterstock)



Reliance Retail, the retail arm of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, reported strong performance and beat street expectations in the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2022 as consumer demand rebounded led by festive period and the easing of movement curbs across the country.

The company reported a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,259 crore for the quarter ended December as compared to Rs 1,830 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its revenue from operations (consolidated) climbed over 53 percent YoY to Rs 50,654 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 33,018 crore reported last year.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts had projected Reliance Retail to report a revenue of Rs 45,450 crore o Q3.

“Both our consumer businesses, retail and digital services have recorded highest ever revenues and EBITDA. During this quarter, we continued to focus on strategic investments and partnerships across our businesses to drive future growth. Retail business activity has normalised with strong growth in key consumption baskets on the back of festive season and as lockdowns eased across the country,” Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries, said in a statement.

Reliance Retail’s EBITDA from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 3,522 crore, 52 percent higher than Rs 2,312 crore reported in the year-ago period. Reliance Retail’s EBITDA margin in Q3 stood flat at 7 percent.

Though the company witnessed sporadic disruption in December due to the Covid-19 third wave, overall footfalls during Q3 across segments of fashion, jewellery, grocery remained strong helping the company deliver a strong performance, said the company’s management during a virtual post-earnings call on January 21. The footfalls across its retail stores in Q3 stood at 95-97 percent of the pre-Covid levels.

Reliance Retail opened 837 new stores across its retail brand in the December quarter taking its total store count to 14,412. The company now has 40.0 million square feet area of operation as compared to 31.2 million square feet in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
