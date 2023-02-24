 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Retail opens first freestanding Gap store in Mumbai

Feb 24, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Independent stores are the second phase of launch after the opening of more than 50 Gap shop-in-shops since last year. Gap India will see a series of store openings across the country in the coming months, Reliance Retail has said

The GAP store in Mumbai will serve as the "fullest expression" of the brand featuring denim, logo products, khakis and modern essentials, Reliance Retail further stated.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, on February 24 opened its first freestanding Gap store in Mumbai, a few months after signing a long-term franchise agreement with the American firm to bring its products to India.

After opening over 50 Gap shop-in-shops since last year, Reliance Retail initiated the second phase of the launch with the new independent store, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company said in a statement.

The expansion of Gap’s India presence will include a series of store openings across the country in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic Gap back to India in a new avatar. On visiting the new Gap stores, customers will not only discover a brand new retail identity, but a tech-enabled shopping experience including smart trial rooms, express check-out, and an omni experience, along with a better price value,” Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, said.