Reliance Retail opens first freestanding Gap store in Mumbai

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, on February 24 opened its first freestanding Gap store in Mumbai, a few months after signing a long-term franchise agreement with the American firm to bring its products to India.

After opening over 50 Gap shop-in-shops since last year, Reliance Retail initiated the second phase of the launch with the new independent store, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led company said in a statement.

The expansion of Gap’s India presence will include a series of store openings across the country in the coming months.

“We are thrilled to bring the iconic Gap back to India in a new avatar. On visiting the new Gap stores, customers will not only discover a brand new retail identity, but a tech-enabled shopping experience including smart trial rooms, express check-out, and an omni experience, along with a better price value,” Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle, Reliance Retail Limited, said.

The Mumbai store, at Infiniti Mall in Malad, would serve as the "fullest expression" of the brand featuring denim, logo products, khakis and modern essentials, Reliance Retail said.

“Growing Gap’s brick-and-mortar business through the launch of freestanding stores and multi-brand store expressions enables us to increase accessibility for Indian customers and meet them where they are shopping," said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap specialises in denim and connecting with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally.

