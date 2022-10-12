Reliance Retail, NBA sign multi-year contract to launch merchandise in India

Reliance Retail, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, and the US-based National Basketball Association on October 12 announced a multi-year collaboration to launch an extensive range of NBA merchandise in India.

Reliance Retail has introduced a wide selection of NBA team and league-branded products, including a range of adult and youth apparel, accessories, back-to-school supplies, toys and collectibles, to fans in India, the company said in a statement.

“The NBA is one of the most followed sports leagues globally, and Reliance Retail is excited to offer an extensive range of merchandise to NBA fans in India,” said Reliance Retail Ltd president and CEO (fashion and lifestyle), Akhilesh Prasad. “Our goal is to ensure that Reliance Retail stores are the go-to destination for NBA fans across the country." Prasad added.

The new merchandise is available at select Reliance Retail stores across the country and on Reliance Retail’s e-commerce platforms.

"The collaboration builds on the NBA’s long-standing relationship with Reliance, which includes the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program, multiyear broadcast and streaming agreements with Viacom18 and Jio, and a collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week that offered fashion designers from across India the opportunity to create exclusive NBA capsule collections," Reliance added.

Reliance Retail will also provide customers visiting the stores with interactive NBA experiences including sweepstakes, Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA activations, NBA game highlights and related content on in-store TVs and more, the company said.

"As the NBA’s popularity in India continues to grow, making products more broadly available reflects our commitment to providing fans in India with a more wide-ranging NBA experience,” NBA senior vice president of International Licensing and Business Development Rob Millman said.

During its Annual General Meeting on August 29, Reliance Industries chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said he was hopeful of Reliance Retail becoming the largest segment within the group.

“I am confident that Reliance Retail and its leadership team, led by Isha, will deliver exponential growth and become the largest segment within the group,” Ambani said while addressing the company’s shareholders.

In FY22, Reliance Retail crossed the milestone of Rs 2 lakh crore turnover, while clocking an EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore. The company was among the top ten retailers in Asia, the chairman said.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.