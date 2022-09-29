Reliance Retail launches premium fashion and lifestyle store AZORTE

Representative image

Reliance Retail on September 29 launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain AZORTE which India’s largest retailer said will house the best of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion.

The first AZORTE store of around 18,000 square feet opened recently in Bengaluru. The chain is the latest addition to Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio.

“Designed with fashion-forward consumers in mind, the new store format includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping more enjoyable,” the company said in a statement.

Akhilesh Prasad, CEO of fashion and lifestyle at Reliance Retail, said, “The midpremium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. AZORTE offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion forward customers of new India. The store has best-in-class tech interventions that will enhance the customer journey leading to superior shopping experience.”

Rakesh Jallipally, vice president and business head at AZORTE, said, “AZORTE is India’s first fashion NeoStore that offers high-street fashion with on-trend styles and classics reinvented – shoppers can future-proof their wardrobe with AZORTE. They can express their authentic and uncompromising take on style with the best of western wear, Indian wear, kids wear, footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more.”

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary.