Reliance Retail FMCG arm partners with General Mills to launch Alan’s Bugles in India

Bugles is the 50-year-old corn chips snacks brand owned by General Mills and is available across major global markets including the UK, US and the Middle East

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on May 25 announced that it has entered into a partnership with General Mills to launch Alan’s Bugles in India. With this the Reliance Industries' company forays into the western snacks category.

Bugles is the international 50-year-old corn chips snacks brand owned by General Mills and available across major global markets including the UK, US and the Middle East.

The corn chips brand will be available at price points starting from Rs 10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese. "The launch is in line with RCPL’s vision of offering quality products to Indian consumers at affordable price points," Reliance Retail said in a statement.

Speaking on the launch, an RCPL spokesperson said, “With the launch of Alan’s, we want to ensure that the aspirational Indian consumer gets to taste and enjoy rich and premium offerings to satiate their snacking needs. We are excited to launch range of Alan’s snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market.”

Sheshadri Savalgi, Finance Director at General Mills India, said, “General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands – Bugles in India. Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. We look forward to seeing snack lovers across India enjoy Bugles that is loved by consumers globally!”

RCPL’s launch of Alan’s Bugles will start from Kerala and will be gradually expanded across India.

With the current launch, RCPL now had a versatile FMCG portfolio comprising beverage range under Campa, Sosyo and Raskik, daily essentials under Independence, confectionery under Toffeeman, biscuits under Maliban and home and personal care range under Glimmer and Dozo, among others.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.