English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Reliance Retail FMCG arm partners with General Mills to launch Alan’s Bugles in India

    Alan’s Bugles will be available at price points starting from Rs 10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
    Alan's Bugles Store

    Bugles is the 50-year-old corn chips snacks brand owned by General Mills and is available across major global markets including the UK, US and the Middle East

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), on May 25 announced that it has entered into a partnership with General Mills to launch Alan’s Bugles in India. With this the Reliance Industries' company forays into the western snacks category.

    Bugles is the international 50-year-old corn chips snacks brand owned by General Mills and available across major global markets including the UK, US and the Middle East.

    The corn chips brand will be available at price points starting from Rs 10 in flavours such as Original (Salted), Tomato and Cheese. "The launch is in line with RCPL’s vision of offering quality products to Indian consumers at affordable price points," Reliance Retail said in a statement.

    Speaking on the launch, an RCPL spokesperson said, “With the launch of Alan’s, we want to ensure that the aspirational Indian consumer gets to taste and enjoy rich and premium offerings to satiate their snacking needs. We are excited to launch range of Alan’s snacks starting with Bugles, which is yet another step towards expanding our footprint in the FMCG market.”

    Sheshadri Savalgi, Finance Director at General Mills India, said, “General Mills is thrilled to have one of its most globally loved brands – Bugles in India. Bugles are iconic cone-shaped corn chips with a light and airy crunch. We look forward to seeing snack lovers across India enjoy Bugles that is loved by consumers globally!”

    Related stories

    RCPL’s launch of Alan’s Bugles will start from Kerala and will be gradually expanded across India.

    With the current launch, RCPL now had a versatile FMCG portfolio comprising beverage range under Campa, Sosyo and Raskik, daily essentials under Independence, confectionery under Toffeeman, biscuits under Maliban and home and personal care range under Glimmer and Dozo, among others.

    Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alan’s Bugles #Alan’s Bugles in India #chips brand #Reliance Consumer Products #Reliance Retail
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:22 pm