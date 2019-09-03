Reliance Power inks pact Japan's JERA to set up 750 MW power project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power on September 3 said it has signed a partnership agreement with Japanese energy major JERA for jointly setting up 750 megawatt (MW) gas-based combined cycle power project (phase-1) at Meghnaghat, Bangladesh.

"Reliance Power will hold 51 percent stake, while JERA will hold 49 percent stake in the joint venture company," Reliance Power said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Power said the transaction will result in debt reduction for Reliance Power of Rs 835 crore ($116 million) payable to US-Exim.

The project will be set up within 36 months of signing the agreements, the company added.

"This joint venture project will give a tremendous boost to the economic and industrial growth of Bangladesh and will enhance the energy security of the country with clean, green and reliable LNG-based power," Reliance Group of Companies Chairman Anil D Ambani said.