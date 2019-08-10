Reliance Naval June-quarter loss widens to Rs 371 crore

The company is engaged in the business of ship-building and repairs.
Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd on August 10 reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 370.95 crore for the quarter ended June.
The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 361.31 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
Consolidated income declined to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 37.31 crore in the year-ago period.
The company is engaged in the business of ship-building and repairs.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 03:27 pm