HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 03:39 PM IST

Reliance Naval June-quarter loss widens to Rs 371 crore

The company is engaged in the business of ship-building and repairs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd on August 10 reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 370.95 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 361.31 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated income declined to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 37.31 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published on Aug 10, 2019 03:27 pm

#Companies #India #markets #Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd #Results

