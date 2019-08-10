Reliance Naval June-quarter loss widens to Rs 371 crore

Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd on August 10 reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 370.95 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 361.31 crore in the year-ago period, Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated income declined to Rs 26.85 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 37.31 crore in the year-ago period.