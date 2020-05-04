App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio-Silver Lake deal | Jio blazes a trail as market cap zooms

Silver Lake Partners, the world’s largest tech investor, has said it will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
American private equity giant Silver Lake Partners (SLP) has bought 1 percent of Jio Platforms for $750 million. The deal values Jio at $65 billion. This is first sizeable investment by SLP in India. Here is the market cap of Reliance Jio after Silver Lake Deal. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/6

Silver Lake partners will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms. A look at the m-cap of Reliance Jio post-deal. (Image: News18 Creative)

Telecom | 1.7 times higher than other listed telecom players. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Telecom | 1.7 times higher than other listed telecom players. (Image: News18 Creative)

BSE IT Index | Greater than total of 2nd & 3rd IT players. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

BSE IT Index | Greater than total of 2nd & 3rd IT players. (Image: News18 Creative)

BSE IT Index | Equal to BSE IT Index excluding TCS & Infosys or BSE IT index 48 companies. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

BSE IT Index | Equal to BSE IT Index excluding TCS & Infosys or BSE IT index 48 companies. (Image: News18 Creative)

BSE listed entity | Reliance Jio’s market cap stands 5th. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

BSE listed entity | Reliance Jio's market cap is in 5th position. (Image: News18 Creative)

The S&P BSE TECk Index (Image: News18 Creative) (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.)
6/6

The S&P BSE TECk Index (Image: News18 Creative) (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.)

First Published on May 4, 2020 09:21 pm

