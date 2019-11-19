App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio sees jump in subscribers in September; Vodafone Idea and Airtel register massive fall

In broadband connectivity, Jio leads the pack with 35.6 crore users, followed by Bharti Airtel at 12.8 crore subscribers and Vodafone Idea at 11.2 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Jio Infocomm added 69.83 lakh users in September while its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea saw massive dip in subscribers, as per data provided by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Airtel lost 23.8 lakh users while Vodafone Idea lost 25.7 lakh users.

Wireless subscription in urban areas declined to 65.91 crore while it rose in rural areas to 51.45 crore.

In broadband connectivity, Jio leads the pack with 35.6 crore users, followed by Bharti Airtel at 12.8 crore subscribers, Vodafone Idea at 11.2 crore, BSNL at 21 lakh and Atria Convergence at 14 lakh subscribers.

TRAI also noted that India increased the number of telephone subscribers to 11.95 crore at the end of September 2019, up from 11.92 crore at the end of August 2019, which was a monthly growth rate of 0.29 percent. Urban telephone subscription declined from 6.8 crore at the end of August 2019 to 6.77 crore at the end of September 2019.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Airtel #Business #Companies #Jio #Telecom #Vodafone

