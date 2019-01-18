Reliance Jio, Retail to launch e-commerce platform for Gujarat-based retailers

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani on January 18 said that group companies Reliance Jio and Retail will launch a new e-commerce platform that will empower 12 lakh small retailers in Gujarat.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Ambani called upon the government to secure the data of its citizens and voiced his resentment against data colonisation.

"Data is the new oil. It must be controlled by Indians and not by global corporates. Must give data back to Indians," he said.

The company has already invested Rs 3 lakh crore and has introduced at least one million jobs in the state, Ambani added.

According to Ambani, RIL is looking to double this investment and employment generation over the next 10 years.

Ambani reiterated that Gujarat is Reliance's "janmabhoomi and our karmabhoomi."

Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.