MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Reliance Jio prepays deferred liabilities worth nearly Rs 31,000 crore

The deferred liabilities were in relation to spectrum acquired in auctions between 2014 and 2016

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
File image

File image


Reliance Jio today said it has prepaid its entire deferred liability worth Rs 30,791 crore (including accrued interest) to DoT. In addition to this, Jio had also acquired 585.3 MHz spectrum from Bharti Airtel last year.

Department of Telecom (DoT) in December had provided telecom players the flexibility to prepay deferred spectrum liabilities. With this payout, Reliance Jio has now prepaid the entire deferred liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2014-2015 as through trading.

Jio had executed the first tranche of prepayment in October, for spectrum acquired in 2016.These liabilities were due from FY23, going on till FY35, and carried interest of 9.3-10% p.a. This prepayment would lead to a cost saving of Rs 1,200 crore per year.
Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #reliance jio
first published: Jan 19, 2022 07:48 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.