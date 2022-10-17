Reliance Jio plans to raise Rs 12,300 crore through ECB to meet 5G capex needs: Report

Reliance Jio Infocomm is reportedly planning to raise additional funding of Rs 12,300 crore through external commercial borrowings (ECB) to support its 5G capex.

The company has contacted foreign banks, including BNP Paribas, HSBC and MUFG Bank, three people familiar with the matter told the Economic Times.

The telco aims to collect enough funding for five years through the ECB route after the Reserve Bank of India relaxed norms a few months ago, the sources told ET.

In addition to the capital raising via Reliance, Jio Infocomm is also in talks with offshore syndicated loans of Rs 20,600 crore, the report added. This capital will be utilised in purchasing 5G network gears from Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia.

According to a source, $1.5 billion offshore loans may be priced after adding 150-165 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a global rate gauge that recently replaced the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). "The company has called individual banks proposing the fund-raising, as it is aiming to raise the money by mid-November," said one of the sources, as per the report.

Bank of America, Credit Agricole, DBS Bank and Société Générale are among others in talks with the company on the ECB, another person said, as quoted by ET.

In July, the RBI doubled the ECB limit under the automatic route to $1.5 billion in one fiscal year and allowed FPIs to invest in more debt securities. The relaxation in the regulations is effective till the end of the calendar 2022.

Talks over both loans are going on "simultaneously", said an executive involved in the exercise, according to the report.

The Rs 20,600-crore loan is expected to be of five-year tenor and priced after adding 130-150 basis points over SOFR, one of the people said.

This comes as an escalation step after the government's pressure to speed up the process of making 5G accessible in India.

The telco is investing Rs 2 lakh crore (including spectrum costs) in setting up its pan-India 5G network. In the auction concluded in August, it spent Rs 88,078 crore on 5G air-waves.

Earlier this month, Jio started its 5G beta services in four cities, with plans to provide countrywide coverage by December 2023.

Parent RIL is also talking with foreign lenders to raise funds via ECBs to support its CAPEX plan, ET reported. It is in talks with lenders, including Barclays, MUFG Bank, Citigroup and Mizuho Bank, among others.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.