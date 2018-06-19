Reliance Jio now offering 4.5 GB data per day, unlimited calls for Rs 299

It is raining offers for Reliance Jio customers. Jio is now offering 126 GB 4G data for a period of 28 days at just Rs 299. This means that the users will now get 4.5 GB of data and 100 text messages per day along with unlimited calls.

However, it is to be noted that the new offer is not permanent and will be valid only till June 30, 2018.

Earlier, the Rs 299 pack by Jio offered 84GB of high-speed data for a period of 28 days, i.e. 3GB of data per day. Additionally, it also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls for the validity period and 100 daily text messages. Moreover, Jio users also get a subscription to host of Jio apps offering various exclusive services.

As per the new scheme, Jio's recharge packs of Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 will offer 3GB of data per day for the respective validity period. Recharge of Rs 198, Rs. 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 currently provide 3.5 GB of data per day.

Additionally, Jio offers 5.5 GB per day data at Rs 509 and 6.5 GB per day data in its Rs 799 recharge plan. Moreover, the service is also offering Rs 100 discount on all recharges of Rs 300 and above, and 20 percent discount on recharges below Rs 300 on payments done via PhonePe wallet on MyJio app.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)