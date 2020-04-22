App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio-Facebook deal: Reliance Retail to get a boost

Facebook, for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio - the telecom unit of Reliance Industries.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

With social media giant Facebook picking up a stake in Reliance Jio, the subsidiaries of parent Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) such as Reliance Retail will get a boost through this deal.

Facebook, for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio - the telecom unit of Reliance Industries.

Analysts and telecom experts have said Facebook and Reliance Jio both have a large customer base in India, which will be beneficial for Reliance’s retail business.

Some experts have also said that Facebook and Jio may create an app where - apart from communication - users will be able to buy groceries through Reliance Retail stores, or shop at ajio.com, or make payments using JioMoney.

In less than four years, Jio has brought more than 388 million people online while Facebook has more users in India than any other country.

Its WhatsApp chat service, which has attracted 340 million users and is about to launch a key payments service, will take on incumbents Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe and Amazon Pay.

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp and Instagram, will get a significant footing with this deal.

Commenting on the deal, RIL has said this is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India. The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top 5 listed companies in India by market capitalization, within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services, it said in a statement.

Concurrent with the investment, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and Facebook's WhatsApp service have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s new commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp and to support small businesses on WhatsApp, RIL said.

RIL is also the largest retail player in India thanks to a series of aggressive expansionary moves into consumer-facing businesses such as e-commerce and grocery.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 08:24 am

