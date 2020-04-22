Reliance Jio-Facebook deal: How much did FB spend on Whatsapp, Instagram?

Facebook, for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio - the telecom unit of Reliance Industries (RIL) in a multibillion-dollar deal that gives the social media giant a firm foothold in a fast-growing massive market.

In 2012, Facebook acquired photo and video-sharing platform Instagram for $1 billion.

In 2014, Facebook acquired the text messaging company WhatsApp for $19 billion. Facebook (FB) said it would pay WhatsApp $4 billion in cash and $12 billion in stock. WhatsApp's founders and staff will be eligible for another $3 billion in stock grants to be paid out if they remain employed by Facebook for four years.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd