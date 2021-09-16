Reliance Jio complains to Crime Branch about fake release in its name

File image

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has filed a complaint with the Crime Branch of Mumbai police about a fake release being circulated in its name on WhatsApp.

The fake release, which uses the letterhead of Jio, is being circulated in a WhatsApp media and analyst group by an "unknown identity without even giving his number," said Jio in its complaint to the joint commissioner of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The release talks about Jio paying Rs 73,000 crore to acquire an Indian private bank and thus enter banking.

In its complaint, Jio called the release "absolutely fake" and added that it has "not got into any such banking industry as mentioned."

It requested the Crime Branch to investigate the matter "before it spreads to people who can make an issue."