Reliance Jio bans porn websites on its network following DoT directive

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has banned hundreds of major pornography websites such as Xvideos, Pornhub, Xnxx, etc on its network. Though the company is yet to release an official statement, the move was noticed by several Jio users who posted messages on blogs.

"I've been trying to load a few of the porn sites but none of them seem to load on the Jio network. Is it just me or are you people facing the same issues?" a Reliance Jio user posted on Reddit. The thread saw multiple users complaining about similar issues subsequently.

Jio subscribers who were trying to access some of the popular porn websites met with a message which says, “You are not authorized to access this web page as per the DoT compliance." Meanwhile, some users also received a ‘connection error’ message.

Though the telco has banned hundreds of pornographic websites, it hasn’t banned all the websites as users could still visit some not-so-popular websites such as porn555.

Jio’s decision comes on the heels of Uttarakhand High Court’s judgment on September 28 which directed internet service providers (ISPs) to comply with the Union government's directive to ban several pornographic websites.

As per the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) directive, ISPs are required to block close to 800 websites which host pornographic content. Currently, only Reliance Jio seems to have implemented the ban, but it is only a matter of time before the rest of the telcos join the bandwagon.

Looking back, this isn’t the first instance when ISPs banned websites hosting adult content. Back in 2015, DoT had directed ISPs in the country to block 857 such websites. The censorship was rolled back soon after the government faced severe criticism which resulted in heated debates on social media platforms across the country.

"I reject with contempt the charge that it is a Talibani government, as being said by some of the critics. Our government supports free media, respects communication on social media and has respected freedom of communication always," Ravi Shankar Prasad, the then telecom minister was quoted as saying during the rollback.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd