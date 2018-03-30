App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 30, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio alert: Prime service to remain free for 1 more year; new users to pay Rs 99

Existing members get an extra year of Prime membership for no additional fee

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Industries Limited's telecom venture Reliance Jio has extended its Prime membership benefits for its customers for one more year.

As per a release from Jio, "All Jio PRIME members who have subscribed to the exclusive membership benefits till 31st March 2018 will get another year of complimentary PRIME benefits at NO additional fee"

It further states that for, "new Jio users, the Jio Prime Membership continues to be available at an annual membership fees of Rs 99."

HOW TO GET JIO PRIME BENEFITS

1. EXISTING JIO PRIME MEMBERS (Joining date on or before 31st March, 2018)
Step 1: Download MyJio
Step 2: Express your interest to get COMPLIMENTARY membership for next 12 months

Step 3: Enjoy Jio Prime benefits

This is a limited period offer.

2. NEW JIO PRIME MEMBERS (Joining date on or after 1st April, 2018)

Pay Rs 99 during on-boarding, for Jio Prime membership for annual subscription.


Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

