Reliance Industries to announce Q4FY23 results on April 21

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

In the preceding quarter, RIL had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,806 crore, down 13.30 percent year-on-year.

Reliance Industries' Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on April 21, 2023.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on April 14 stated that it will declare its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on April 21 (Friday).

"... meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2023.," the oil-to-telecom-to-chemical conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

RIL also added that a presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the company shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

Meanwhile, shares of RIL on April 13 closed 0.39 percent lower at Rs 2,355.65 apiece on BSE. The Indian stock market was closed on April 14 on account of Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti.