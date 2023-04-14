Reliance Industries to announce Q4FY23 results on April 21

Reliance Industries' Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on April 21, 2023.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on April 14 stated that it will declare its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 on April 21 (Friday).

"... meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2023.," the oil-to-telecom-to-chemical conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

RIL also added that a presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the company shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

Meanwhile, shares of RIL on April 13 closed 0.39 percent lower at Rs 2,355.65 apiece on BSE. The Indian stock market was closed on April 14 on account of Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti.

RIL had reported consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY23 at Rs 17,806 crore, down 13.30 percent year-on-year (YoY). Profit after tax, excluding the impact of an exceptional item that boosted the bottomline in 3QFY22, marginally improved by 0.6 percent year-on-year.

The consolidated gross revenue for the quarter at Rs 2.4 lakh crore increased by 14.8 percent compared to the corresponding period last financial year.

